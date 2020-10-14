Evanleen Schmueckle, age 83, passed away on Friday October 9, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born on July 24, 1937 in Marion, Texas, to parents, Udo and Emma Ristow Schultze.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, David Jackson.

Evanleen is survived by her children, John T. Schmueckle, Shirley Wilks and her husband, Danny, and Henry Schmueckle and his wife, Donna; grandchildren, Danny Ray Wilks, (Sam Castic), Jessica Wilks Govan (Jay), John S. Schmueckle, Matthew Schmueckle, Erica Schmueckle, and Emma Schmueckle; great grandchildren, Mya Govan, Cora Govan, and Grant Govan; and her sister, Vallen Kopplin. Evanleen had a deep love for animals and served on the Animal Care Services Advisory Board for the City of San Antonio.

She was very active in her community participating in the Friends of the McCreless Library and the Highland Park Neighbor Association. Evanleen was employed as a certified purchaser for over 28 years at the State Hospital and State School.

The family will receive friends beginning at 2:30 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

SERVICE

FRIDAY,

OCTOBER 16, 2020

3:30 P.M.

PORTER LORING NORTH

REFLECTION ROOM

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio Humane Society.

