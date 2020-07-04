Evelyn Hardy went to be with the Lord the morning of June 25, 2020.

Evelyn was born May 13, 1952 in Galveston, Texas to Shirley DeBouy and Ambrose Mouton. She was a member of the Diamondhead, Mississippi community for the past four years. Prior to that, she resided in San Antonio, League City, LaMarque and Galveston, TX. Evelyn retired from UTSA/UTMB in 2015 after 20 years of dedicated service. She graduated from Ball High School in Galveston, TX and College of the Mainland in Texas City, TX; where she graduated with honors.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years Stephen Hardy; daughter, Jodie Crews and husband, Robert and grandsons Nicholaus Wilcox and Darien Coker and wife, Chelsea and great granddaughter, Blake Coker; son, Roger Coker Jr. and wife Liza, Grandchildren- KyaSamuel Munoz, Joe Ranjel, Alejandro Ranjel, Kristopher Ranjel and Roger Coker III and six greatgrandchildren ; brother Tony Mouton and wife Glenda of League City and their children, Tiffany Mouton-Schuler and Bryan Mouton, along with numerous other nieces and nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her son, Simon J.S. Coker, sisters Heidi Morrissey, Elizabeth Ewell and Molinda Caughey, niece Lori Paige, and her late husband, Roger M. Coker Sr.

The memorial service was held Sunday, June 28, 2020 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Diamondhead, MS and will have an additional service in Texas at a later date.