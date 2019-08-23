|
|
August 18, 2019
Evelyn Boultinghouse went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband Clifford Eric Boultinghouse and her parents Namie and Lattife Jacob. She is survived by her children Joyce Boultinghouse, Glen and wife Shiela Boultinghouse and Kathy and husband Jeff Saunders. Five grand children and their spouses and nine great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews. Evelyn retired at Edgewood Independent school District after 42 years of service. She was in several organizations American business women's association, teachers retirement association, ALIR, She was a volunteer at Methodist Hospital as a bluebird, She volunteered at the food bank and various functions with the church organizations. She was much loved and respected and will be greatly missed. Evelyn's arrangements thru Funeral Caring USA and church services will be held at Tree of Life Church and laid to rest at Mission Park North Dominion on August 23, 2019. In Lieu of flowers, a charitable donation to an organization of your choice.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2019