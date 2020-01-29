|
Evelyn C. Scoggins, age 96, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Born on July 31, 1923 in Ellington, Missouri, to parents, Edwin M. Crow and Bonnie Skiles. Evelyn was a devoted member of Trinity Baptist church. She loved to play the Piano and often played at church. Evelyn was known for her great sense of humor and sharp wit. She was preceded in death by, her parents, Edwin and Bonnie Crow; her sister, Esther Crow; her husband, George W. Scoggins, Jr.; and her daughter, Catherine Ann Scoggins. Evelyn C. Scoggins is survived by her son, George Scoggins; daughter, Bonnie Smith; grandchildren, George, Donald, Nicholas, Christopher and Chelsea; and numerous Great-Grandchildren. The family will receive friends 9:30 am to 11:30 am, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary.FUNERAL SERVICETHURSDAY,JANUARY 30, 202011:30 AMPORTER LORING CHAPEL1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE
Dr. Les Hollon will be officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Jan. 29, 2020