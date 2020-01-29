San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:30 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
Evelyn C. Scoggins


1923 - 2020
Evelyn C. Scoggins, age 96, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Born on July 31, 1923 in Ellington, Missouri, to parents, Edwin M. Crow and Bonnie Skiles. Evelyn was a devoted member of Trinity Baptist church. She loved to play the Piano and often played at church. Evelyn was known for her great sense of humor and sharp wit. She was preceded in death by, her parents, Edwin and Bonnie Crow; her sister, Esther Crow; her husband, George W. Scoggins, Jr.; and her daughter, Catherine Ann Scoggins. Evelyn C. Scoggins is survived by her son, George Scoggins; daughter, Bonnie Smith; grandchildren, George, Donald, Nicholas, Christopher and Chelsea; and numerous Great-Grandchildren. The family will receive friends 9:30 am to 11:30 am, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary.

Dr. Les Hollon will be officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 29, 2020
