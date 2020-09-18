Parted by death for 2 years, Evelyn Campbell Reed returned to her beloved husband of 73 years, O.M., Friday, September 4th.

Born in Miles Texas on January 1st, 1925, she and her family moved to East Texas shortly after her birth. Youngest daughter of Minnie Lee Campbell and John Albert Campbell, she grew up around Oakwood Texas, on a ranch. Upon graduation from Oakwood HS, she moved to San Antonio in 1942.

While working at Jahn Dental Supply in 1944, she met O.M. on a blind date. He had just returned from a tour of duty overseas where he served as the bombardier of a B -17 crew over Germany. They were married on June 1945 in the Little Chapel of the Flowers, Forest Lawn Cemetery in Glendale California. After his leaving the service, O.M. returned to Berkley to dental school. Eve worked to help support them for Bank of California at Haight and Ashbury in San Francisco, 20 years before the hippy era. She also modeled for a furrier. In 1950, they moved to San Antonio where O.M opened a dental practice.

Evelyn later attended St. Mary's University where she earned both a BA and MA degree in English. She had an illustrious teaching career teaching both GT students at Lee High School in North East ISD and undergraduates at St. Mary's University. She retired in 1992. Evelyn was also heavily involved in her community, serving as president of the San Antonio District Dental Alliance and the San Antonio chapter of American Association of University Women. She was proud of helping the AAUW chapter to a 5 Star rating as the largest chapter in the State of Texas. She loved to play Bridge and her friends in the retired teachers of Lee group, as well as the AAUW members group, gave her that opportunity on many occasions. She and OM traveled the world over the course of their marriage, chaperoning high school students on summer trips all over Europe. Evelyn loved sharing the stories of those escapades.

Her parents, 2 sisters and 4 brothers predeceased her. Evelyn is survived by her son, Mark; her grandson Douglas and many friends, and students. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her!

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.

