Born in Athens Greece on April 11, 1967, Evelyn Claywell Absher's beautiful spirit departed this earth on May 21, 2020. Evelyn was an artist her entire life. As she explained, the moment she could hold something in her hand, her mother put a crayon in it and taught her how to draw. Raised in a family of painters – both Evelyn's mother, Jeanette Patricia Shook Absher, and grandmother, Janet Shook Lacoste, were Texas artists – Evelyn shared an unbreakable, special bond with her mother through art. Drawing, painting, and mixed media were a vital part of Evelyn's life and personal expression of identity. She studied art throughout high school at the Buxton School in Williamstown, MA, and for a year at Kalamazoo College in Michigan before transferring to The School of the Museum of Fine Arts Boston and Tufts University in 1988. Evelyn graduated with a BFA, SMFA Diploma and a Fifth Year Graduate Certificate in 1991/1992. Evelyn described herself as a "painter of abstract expressionistic works that speak of the natural world and its delicate, powerful, dynamic seen and unseen forces that surround us each day, whether we realize it or not." Her art was exhibited in galleries in Boston, Worcester MA, Lenox MA, Brooklyn, New York and Arizona. A stunning larger-than-life stained glass/mixed-media piece honoring Evelyn's mother lives in the permanent collection at the Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery in Waterloo, Ontario Canada. Evelyn carried her training and essence as an artist into the fields of art education, studio art and human services. She taught at the Fitchburg Art Museum in Fitchburg MA; The Leventhal-Sidman Jewish Community Center in Newton MA; The Buxton School in Williamstown MA; and at Massachusetts College of Art and The School of the Museum of Fine Arts, both in Boston. Most recently, Evelyn worked as a Wellness Counselor at Veterans Inc. in Worcester MA.

Perhaps no quote better sums up Evelyn's mark upon this world than the one by Helen Frankethaler – an abstract painter – that Evelyn featured on her artist website: "The light touch is often the strongest gesture of all." The concept pairs so beautifully with this one expressed by Evelyn: "I have always had a deep love of nature and in being outdoors. A large part of my personal ethic includes the mantra: 'I walk lightly upon the earth.' " Evelyn did indeed walk lightly upon the earth while leaving a deep impression on every being she connected with, which included her beloved dogs Sugar and guardian angel Cubby. She was the deeply loved daughter of Kenneth Michael Absher, a public servant with the Central Intelligence Agency, and Jeanette Patricia Shook Absher. Evelyn is survived by her sister Leslie Absher, a writer and teacher, and Leslie's wife Susan Beneville, a comic book writer and attorney; Denis Leary, her partner, Executive Director of Veterans Inc.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, all of whom will forever miss her. Evelyn will be laid to rest next to her mother in a private burial service in San Antonio, Texas in the fall. https://www.memories.net/page/5884/evelyn-absher In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Evelyn's memory to one of these organizations dear to her: ArtsWorcester in Worcester MA; Veterans Inc. in Worcester MA; and Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue in Hudson MA.