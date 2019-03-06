Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
San Antonio, TX
Evelyn (Dion) Lahey

February 27, 2019
Evelyn (Dion) Lahey (94) passed away peacefully at her home February 27, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. A long-time resident of Methuen and Lawrence MA and San Antonio, TX. Born in Lawrence, MA to Ferdinand and Felixina Dion.

Evelyn was positive, cheerful with a smile on her face and a song in her heart. She worked in the Lawrence Mills then became a homemaker caring for her children and grandchildren. Evelyn enjoyed singing, dancing, walking, playing 45's, the beach and Bingo with friends at the San Antonio Senior Center. Mostly she loved spending time with her family.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband William Lahey Sr., son Michael Lahey, grandson Jonathan Pina, 16 brothers and sisters.

She will be sadly missed by her children William Lahey Jr. and wife Emelie, Robert Lahey and wife Cathi, daughter Sandra Pina and husband Alberto. Nana to seven grandchildren William, Michael, Caroline, Robert, Kelly, Alberto, Jason and ten great-grandchildren; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, 3:00pm at St. Pius X Catholic Church, San Antonio, TX with future interment at Elmwood Cemetery, Methuen, MA.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 6, 2019
