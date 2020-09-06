Sister Evelyn Lambert, age 98, entered into eternal life on September 1, 2020 at The Village at Incarnate Word, San Antonio, Texas.

She was born in Linden, Texas, January 28, 1922, to Leo and Lillian (Rodgers) Lambert.

Sister Evelyn entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in 1941, professing her perpetual vows in 1949. Sister served in of the Congregation's educational ministry and taught in schools in Missouri, Illinois and Texas.

Sister Evelyn is survived and dearly missed by numerous nieces, nephews and by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word.

Private services will be held at the Village at Incarnate Word. Interment in the Convent Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, 4503 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209.