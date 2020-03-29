|
Evelyn M. Golsch was born in Hallettsville, Texas. In 1949, she married the love of her life, Hilbert. This marriage lasted 62 1/2 years until Hilbert passed in 2012. In 1959, they, along with their first four children, moved to San Antonio where their fifth child was born a few years later. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hilbert, her parents, her only brother, her son-in-law, and a great-grandson. She is survived by her 5 children: Deyanne Howell (Lawrence), Donna Olszewski, Daryl Golsch (Karen), Cheryl Parks (Steve), and Lynette Inglett (Joseph) Additionally, she is survived by 17 Grandchildren and 23 Great-Grandchildren. Pallbearers: Colonel Christopher Howell, Bradley Howell, Jeffery Golsch, John Parks, Ryan Parks, Daniel Inglett Remembrance donations can be made be in Evelyn's name to Wreath's Across America. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020