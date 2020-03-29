Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Golsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn M. Golsch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Evelyn M. Golsch was born in Hallettsville, Texas. In 1949, she married the love of her life, Hilbert. This marriage lasted 62 1/2 years until Hilbert passed in 2012. In 1959, they, along with their first four children, moved to San Antonio where their fifth child was born a few years later. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hilbert, her parents, her only brother, her son-in-law, and a great-grandson. She is survived by her 5 children: Deyanne Howell (Lawrence), Donna Olszewski, Daryl Golsch (Karen), Cheryl Parks (Steve), and Lynette Inglett (Joseph) Additionally, she is survived by 17 Grandchildren and 23 Great-Grandchildren. Pallbearers: Colonel Christopher Howell, Bradley Howell, Jeffery Golsch, John Parks, Ryan Parks, Daniel Inglett Remembrance donations can be made be in Evelyn's name to Wreath's Across America. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -