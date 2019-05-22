|
|
March 21, 1917 - May 16, 2019
Evelyn Valerie Griffin Nowotny went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2019 at her residence in Boerne, Texas. She was a simple "country girl", one of six children, born on a farm in Grimes County, East Texas. The entire family learned the value of hard work by milking cows and picking cotton. They later moved to Somerset, Texas. After graduating from high school, she enrolled in Santa Rosa Nursing School in San Antonio. While working nights in a diner, she met her future husband Monroe, who had recently opened Nowotny Taxidermy. An excellent seamstress, she made buckskin jackets and gloves from the hides. She made jackets for western movie stars, Tex Ritter and "Wild" Bill Elliot.
Known for her wonderful sense of humor, warm smile and loud whistle Evelyn was caring, optimistic and looked for the good in all people. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing games, and hunting and fishing with her family. She was a devout Christian and member of Manor Baptist San Antonio and later First Baptist Boerne.
Always active, she was president of the San Antonio Optimisses Club, her garden club, the PTA and active in many other organizations. In 1941 she won a silver pitcher for catching the first tarpon during the Port Aransas Tarpon Rodeo. She was selected "Sports Woman of the Year" by the San Antonio Express newspaper in 1962. At age 86 she competed in shot put at the Senior Games and even beat the 60 year old women. In her mid-nineties, she was still driving younger ladies to church. Someone once asked if she ever got depressed, she answered "If I ever was, I never knew it."
Widowed in 2002, she later sold the rock home the family built and lived in for 50 years. At 88, she built a new home in Boerne to be near her children.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Monroe Nowotny, parents John Henry and Annie Lou Awbrey Griffin; siblings, Tyra Griffin, Henry Ben Griffin, Helen Vivian Fisher, Oleta Heine, daughter-in-law Rosemary Buie Nowotny, sons-in-law, Orvis Maxey, Ray Shook and George Haus- mann. She is survived by her sister Lillian Smith, her three children and their spouses, Texas Carol Myers (Larry), Monroe Ben Nowotny (Linda), Deanna Dale Focke (John); eleven grandchildren Gaye Carey, Cindy Randall, Les Maxey, Toni Lister, Matthew Myers, Wendy Kleck, Jim Nowotny, Jeff Nowotny, Michael Andy Nowotny, Scott Hausmann and Chad Hausmann; eighteen great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
She was a beautiful, dearly loved, wife, mother, grand mother, care-giver and friend.
Visitation
May 23, 2019
6:00pm-8:00 pm
Mission Park Funeral Park & Cemetery Dominion
20900 IH-10 West, San Antonio TX 78257
Funeral service
May 24, 2019 11:00 am
First Baptist Church,
Boerne TX
631 S. School St, Boerne TX 78006
Interment to follow at Mission Park Cemetery Dominion
www.missionparks.com
Published in Express-News on May 22, 2019