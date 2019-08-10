|
January 24, 1935 - August 4, 2019
Everardo S. Gonzalez, entered eternal rest on August 4, 2019 at the blessed age of 84. He was born January 24, 1935 San Antonio, TX to Everardo and Ignacia Gonzalez. He is reunited in heaven with his parents; son Everardo Gonzalez and his wife Delfina; grandson A.J. Esquivel. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his children Norma Silva (Juan Herrera), Blanca Sanchez (Alejandro), Marcos Gonzalez (Sofia), Carlos Gonzalez (Margaret Hernandez); 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; brother Juan Jose Gonzalez; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. Heaven has gained a treasured soul. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at San Martin De Porres where he was a member of the Holy Name Society. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 10, 2019