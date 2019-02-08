|
|
February 1, 2019
Ezequiel Pena, AKA "Black", age 52 was called home by our Lord and Savior on Friday February 1, 2019. Born and raised on the Westside of San Antonio. Son of Rosendo Pena and Ofelia Chavez Pena. He was a jack of all trades and a hard worker. There was nothing impossible for him to do. In addition, he had a passion for music, especially classic rock. He loved watching the Spurs and Cowboys and was very patriotic. His favorite sayings were "To be aware is to be alive" and "Black is Bad".
Most importantly he loved his family very much and he had
a heart for always helping others. He will truly be missed but never forgotten. May you fly high with the Angels.
Ezequiel is survived by wife Sandra Chavez. Sons: Mr. & Mrs. Andrew Chavez, Mr. & Mrs. Ezik Pena. Daughter: Cassandra Pena & son in law Eric Montez. Grandchildren: Karina Lucia Chavez, Lyanna Sophia Chavez, Victor Pena, Seth Anthony Pena, Avalean Faith Pena, Liam Gavin Pena, Eric Andrew Montez Jr., Amercez Ember Montez. Brother: Rosendo Pena Jr. Sisters: Rosalinda Martinez, Georgina Perez, Esmeralda Pena, Joann Pena. Many Nephews and Nieces. And Family and Friends.
Funeral Services for
Ezequiel Pena "Black"
Southwest Funeral Home
3946 S. Zarzamora
Sunday: February 10, 2019
Visitation: 3:00pm - 9:00pm
Prayer Service: 7:00pm
It broke our
hearts to lose you
But you did not go alone
For a part of us
went with you
The day God called
you home
Published in Express-News on Feb. 8, 2019