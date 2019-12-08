|
|
Ezra Daniel "Jake" Jacobson, Jr. beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the glorious age of 91 in San Antonio, TX.
He was a proud native of Uriah, AL born on September 21, 1928.
He was preceded in death by his cherished wife Esther Joan Jacobson, beloved daughter Laura Jan Borg, his parents Ezra and Ella Mae Jacobson Sr., and his 5 dear sisters.
Jake was a WW II Navy veteran, he worked in civil service for Kelly AFB for 35 years and traveled all the world providing his expertise.
He loved and served his family with goodness and grace all his life; a truly good man.
Jake will be lovingly remembered by his children Virginia Stevens, Daniel Jacobson,
their spouses, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his 3 nephews and his buddy and caretaker Helen Rocha.
He was laid to rest at Mission Burial Park North Cemetery. Full obituary at www.missionparks.com.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019