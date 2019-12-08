Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Ezra Jacobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ezra Daniel "Jake" Jacobson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ezra Daniel "Jake" Jacobson Obituary

Ezra Daniel "Jake" Jacobson, Jr. beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the glorious age of 91 in San Antonio, TX.

He was a proud native of Uriah, AL born on September 21, 1928.

He was preceded in death by his cherished wife Esther Joan Jacobson, beloved daughter Laura Jan Borg, his parents Ezra and Ella Mae Jacobson Sr., and his 5 dear sisters.

Jake was a WW II Navy veteran, he worked in civil service for Kelly AFB for 35 years and traveled all the world providing his expertise.

He loved and served his family with goodness and grace all his life; a truly good man.

Jake will be lovingly remembered by his children Virginia Stevens, Daniel Jacobson,

their spouses, 4 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, his 3 nephews and his buddy and caretaker Helen Rocha.

He was laid to rest at Mission Burial Park North Cemetery. Full obituary at www.missionparks.com.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ezra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -