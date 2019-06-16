Home

Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home
111 E. Rosewood Ave.
Boerne, TX 78006
(830) 249-2321
F. Albert Ely


F. Albert Ely


1935 - 2019
F. Albert Ely Obituary
September 20, 1935 - May 26, 2019
F. Albert Ely, born on September 20, 1935 in Lancaster Pennsylvania came to the end of a good run on May 26, 2019. Al is survived by his wife 60 years, Mary Jane, son John and his wife Michelle, son David and his wife Diana, daughter Megan and her husband Kevin, eight grandchildren and one great-grandson. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark Presbyterian Church, Boerne, Texas, Sunday June 23 at XXXX In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Olmos Ensemble at www. olmosensemble.com/donate. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www. ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries.
Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019
