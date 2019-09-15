San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
F. Scott Radke


1949 - 2019
F. Scott Radke Obituary
F. Scott Radke, 70, passed away on September 3, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on January 11, 1949, but grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After graduating from Wauwatosa East High School, Scott obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. He then went on to obtain his law degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in San Antonio, Texas.

Within his own private practice, Scott focused mainly on real estate and estate planning.
However, Scott was an entrepreneur at heart, along with his brother, Alan, with their most notable successes being first of its kind infant car seat and founding Sun Research Institute- a clinical research company.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Ayleen Herrmann Radke and Dr. Frederick Radke; and his brother, Alan Radke. He is survived by his son, Derek Radke and his wife, Lee Ann; his sister, Lynn Loring and her husband, Porter; his sister-in-law, Janine Radke; his nephews, Porter Loring IV and his wife, Elizabeth, William Radke and his wife, Mio; his niece, Helen Dear and her husband, Jonathan; his uncles, Don Herrmann, Ronald Herrmann and his wife, Karen; his aunt, Jeannette Herrmann Longoria; and numerous cousins.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the McNay Art Museum, 6000 North New Braunfels, San Antonio, TX 78209 or a . Services were private.

Published in Express-News on Sept. 15, 2019
