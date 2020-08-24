1/
FANNIE RAE (RAE) SHAPIRO
1935 - 2020
Fannie Rae (Rae) Shapiro, age 85, died early Saturday morning in San Antonio, Texas after a brief illness. Rae was born and raised in San Antonio, April 21, 1935, to Joe and Goldie Shapiro and was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved step-mother, Lillian Shapiro; and her three sisters, Edith Mantinband, Bernice Vejans, and Leah Maze.

She was a graduate Thomas Jefferson High School and a longtime Civil Service office manager at Lackland Air Force Base Wilford Hall Medical Facility. She enjoyed playing Maj Jong in her retirement years. She was very proud to have gone back to college as an adult and graduated in 1978 with her Bachelor's degree in Sociology.

Although she had no children of her own, Rae was a beloved member of an extended family and is survived by her nephews and nieces: Marc Maze, Gary Maze (Linda), Lawrence Maze (Arlene); Gail Solomon (Robert), Roslyn Hager (Alan Buck), Lora Ann Gerson (Steve); Shmuel Mantinband (Sharon), Yehoshua Mantinband (Hadassah), Monti Mantinband, Golda Cohen (David), and Yosef Mantinband (Ophera), and their children.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

(limited attendance due to COVID-19)

TUESDAY,

AUGUST 25, 2020

2:45 P.M.

AGUDAS ACHIM

MEMORIAL GARDENS CEMETERY

1727 AUSTIN HWY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Agudas Achim Torah Fund.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
