Fanny L. Germain was born in Bogota, Colombia, to Luis Felipe Lizarralde and Sara Maria Gonzalez on October 30, 1928. She was the fourth of 5 siblings who preceded her in death.
Fanny was called to be with our Lord on December 8th at the age of 91. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Maureen Germain & family and by her extended family of Lizarralde nieces, nephews and cousins from Colombia, Mexico, France and the United States.
Fanny, affectionally called 'Petite' by her husband and close friends, lived a life of adventures. Over the years, she lived in Bogota, France, New York, and Washington, DC, where she worked, learned, made long-lasting friendships and enjoyed life to the fullest. Upon her retirement from The Inter-American Development Bank, in Washington, DC. she and her beloved husband of 38 years, Robert Germain, chose San Antonio, Texas, to live out their years playing bridge, playing golf, travelling and sharing laughs and good times with family and friends.
Their enduring love, concern and dedication for each other became evident when Fanny passed within 5 months of Robert's death.
Fanny delighted many with her superb culinary skills, her generous spirit and sense of humor. She will be forever remembered with gratitude and love.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at St Mark's Catholic Church Chapel (1602 Thousand Oaks, SA) on Saturday, 01-11-2020 at 11:30 am. Reception follows.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 5, 2020