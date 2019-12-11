|
|
Loyal husband, devoted father, beloved grandfather, Fausto Rene Garcia was taken in Our Lord's loving arms Thanksgiving Day following a full, happy life. Even after dementia overcame but did not conquer him, strangers or longtime friends recalled how his manners, courtesy and gentle nature stood out. He was 74. An avid reader and history scholar, Garcia was born January, 29, 1945, in Laredo, the middle child of Fausto and Felicia Garcia. "Boy," -- as he was known by those fortunate enough to have known and loved him because to know him was to love him – was a career government man. Whether in New Orleans or San Antonio, where he and Margaret, his life partner of almost five decades moved after Hurricane Katrina and where he later retired, was always known as "Mr. Fausto," a man with a kind, open heart of gold beating under what could sometimes be a slightly prickly exterior. Garcia is survived by his wife of 49 years, Margaret Menchaca, a San Antonio native; one daughter, Cristina and granddaughter, Aaliyah Leger, both of Frisco, Tex.; a sister, Felicia Richter of Laredo; one brother, Guillermo X. Garcia of San Antonio; cousins Sr. Cecilia Henry, F.M.A. of San Antonio, Irene Henry of Floresville and Dr. Robert L. Henry, Jr. of the Woodlands as well as longtime family friend Mary Lou Hansen of Windcrest. The family is grateful to the caregivers from Visiting Angels, especially Mildred Ware. Garcia served his country with distinction, first as an Air Force officer who received his training in his hometown at the former Laredo Air Force Base, and then as a federal officer with the U.S. Department of Justice and for 30 years as a Customs and Border Protection supervisory agent for the Department of Homeland Security in New Orleans. As an Air Force Captain in Vietnam he was awarded The Distinguished Flying Cross in 1973 for his "aerial skill and devotion to duty" as an EC-47 pilot flying "an extremely hazardous mission through adverse weather and constant threat from hostile ground fire." As befitted his quiet nature, he never spoke of the war or his gallant service. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 am Friday, Dec. 13 at St. John Newman Catholic Church, 6680 Crestway Dr. in Windcrest. A service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, where his ashes will be interred, follows the Mass. The family requests that donations to Alzheimer's research be made in lieu of flowers.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 11, 2019