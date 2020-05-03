Faydell Sueltenfuss, age 92, went to be with her Lord on April 26, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.The eldest of three daughters of Henry and Gladys (Holland) Mierzwik, she was born in San Antonio, Texas on February 26, 1928, where she lived her entire life.After graduating from St. Henry's Academy in 1944, Faydell worked for Union State Bank where she met Marvin W. Sueltenfuss. They married January 24, 1947, a loving and happy union lasting 73 years.As well as supporting her husband in his various civic organizations, Faydell was very active in the South San Garden Club, the Suburban Bank Women's organization and the International Order of Alhambra (Sultanas.) She was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church South San for 83 years.However, if asked, she would say her greatest accomplishment was raising her beloved six children and being closely involved with the lives of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Faydell is predeceased on by her loving husband, Marvin, her parents and her sisters Margaret Gray and Theresa Hering. She is survived by her children Donald (Brenda) Sueltenfuss, Douglas (Sharon) Sueltenfuss, Diana Ferry, David (Mary) Sueltenfuss, Doris (John) Reilly, and Dean Sueltenfuss, 15 grandchildren, 16 (17 in June) great-grandchildren, and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.Due to current restrictions, services will be private for only immediate family and will be held Monday, May 4, 2020.For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 3, 2020.