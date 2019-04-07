April 19,1932 - April 4, 2019

Faye Dean Smith passed away April 4th, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas, following a lengthy illness. Faye was born April 19, 1932 in Kinta, Oklahoma to Virgil and Zenobia Webber. She was married to James F. Smith of Francis, Oklahoma. They had resided in San Antonio since 1990.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, both her parents, her brother, Robert Webber, and her sister, Patricia Webber.

Faye and Jim married just out of high school in Francis. She was class valedictorian, and he was class salutatorian. They began life together in St. Louis, Missouri, living in the household of her in-laws, Jack and Dorothy Smith. Faye became busy with the arrival of their first child, Martin, and Jim worked at various factory jobs and attended night courses at St. Louis University. In 1952 the family moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma where Jim began clerking at the corporate bottom of the oil industry, beginning a long ascent to the top of the petroleum industry by the time he retired four decades later. The family moved often as Jim's career advanced, and Faye's life got more interesting with the arrival of two other sons, Barry and Jeffery. The Smith family quickly put-down and pulled-up stakes in Lindsay, Oklahoma, Denver, Abilene, Calgary, Shreveport, Baltimore, and repeated moves back to Tulsa, San Antonio, and Houston.

Faye's highest priority in her life was insuring the well-being of her family, and in this she more than excelled. She took satisfaction from the accomplishments of her husband and sons, and great delight in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She lived an exemplary life of virtue and demonstrated devotion to all her family and the many friends she made in her eight-plus decades of life. She lived her faith and was an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church and a supporter of Concordia University, Austin, Texas.

Faye is survived by her sons Martin Smith and his wife Sandra Smith, Barry Smith, and Jeffery Smith and his partner April Pesillo, all of San Antonio. Also surviving Faye are: her sister, Joan Miller of Crockett, Texas; sister Gloria Powell and her husband Jim Powell of Cheneyville, Louisiana; brother-in-law Glen Smith of Sulphur, Oklahoma; Jeraldine Smith, surviving widow of Jack Smith, of St. Louis, Missouri; grandson Michael Smith and his wife Lindsay Smith of Austin, Texas; grandson Matthew Smith of San Antonio; granddaughter Sarah Smith DeLuna and her husband Michael DeLuna of San Antonio; granddaughter Elizabeth Winston and her husband Philip Winston III of Big Bend National Park, Texas; and great grand-daughters Olivia DeLuna and Zoe DeLuna of San Antonio. Other survivors include: nephew Travis Miller and wife Anne of Crockett, Texas; niece Mary Watson and husband Alan Watson of Sulphur, Oklahoma; niece Glenda Price and husband DeWayne Price of Sulphur, Oklahoma; nephew Brian Powell of Alexandria, Louisiana; niece Lori Decker and her husband Trey Decker of Alexandria, Louisiana; niece Deborah Lehman of Monroe, Louisiana; nephew Robert Webber and wife Janice of Monroe, Louisiana; niece Gayla Thompson of La Mesa, California.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

FUNERAL SERVICE

WEDNESDAY,

APRIL 10, 2019

1:00 PM

CONCORDIA LUTHERAN CHURCH



Pastor Bill Tucker will be officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

The family requests that no flowers be sent and that friends contribute to a in honor of Faye.

