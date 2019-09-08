|
September 2, 2019
Faye Douglas Peeler passed away at her home in Pleasanton, Texas on Monday, September 2, 2019. Although she was able to recover from several serious health issues in the past few years, she succumbed to bone cancer.
Faye Doris Douglas was born in Bynum, Texas in 1926 to parents, Clarence Vernon Douglas and Bertha lea Harrell Douglas. She married Thomas Edward Peeler in Corpus Christi, Texas on June 11, 1948. Tom and Faye continued to reside in Corpus Christi, where their two children were born; Patricia Gayle and Thomas Neal. They moved to Pleasanton in 1963, where they remained until their death. After Tom's passing in 2008, Faye continued to live independently at the family home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Bertha Douglas, and her siblings: Marvin Clifton Douglas, Joel Douglas, Royce Vernon Douglas, Allen Dee Douglas, Duel Ray Douglas, and Verla Mae Douglas Stone; her husband Tom Peeler and her grandson, Jeffrey Lance Darby.
She is survived by her daughter, Gayle Walters, and her children, Kellie Ann Thompson (and husband Chris Thompson) and Clayton Wesley Walters; and her son, Neal Peeler and his children, Xib Peeler and Andrea Dawn Peeler.
Her life was enriched by her great grandchildren, Zachary, Mason and Brady Moczygemba ( mother, Kellie Thompson ) and Rebecca and Tyler Thompson (father, Chris Thompson) of La Vernia; and Adler and Brayden Peeler ( father, Xib Peeler) of Austin.
Faye was a loving mother, doting grandmother, and avid Aggie fan. Always active in civic affairs, she worked tirelessly to bring Pleasanton its first public library, for which she was awarded Pleasanton's Woman of the Year.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to her neighbors, Ira and Linda Nieman, and her caregivers, Alexis Salas and Barbara Jefferson, for tireless efforts to care for Faye these last few weeks.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her honor to a . The family will hold a private memorial service at Tom and Faye's beloved ranch near Tilden.
Anyone wishing to sign the guestbook, share memories or issue condolences for the family may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019