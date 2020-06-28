FAYE MITCHELL
1940 - 2020
Faye Mitchell went to be with the Lord on June 24, 2020, at the age of 80. She was born on June 12, 1940 in San Antonio, TX. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Willie B. Mitchell; parents, Ed and Carmen Anthony, and daughter, Julie Carroll Mitchell Foster. Faye is survived by her loving sons, Gary Mitchell (Michelle), Willie B. Mitchell, Jr., and Randy Allen Mitchell; brothers, Tim and Jerry Anthony; 5 grandchildren, Casey and Brooke Mitchell, and Michael, Dustin and Stormy Foster; 1 great-grandchild, Hayden Ray Foster, and other extended family members.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral Service will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.



Published in Express-News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
JUL
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
