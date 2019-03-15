|
|
1939 - 2019
Federico (Fred) Alardin, Jr. passed away on February 24, 2019 after complications from a fall sustained on Christmas Eve of 2018.
Fred Alardin, Jr. was born in Laredo, Texas on February 11, 1939 to Federico Alardin of Laredo, Texas and Luisa Molano of Doctor González, Nuevo León, México.
Fred was discharged from the Air Force while stationed at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville, Arkansas. Shortly thereafter, he married Patricia Ruth Cummings in 1959 and had three children.
Fred enjoyed many occupations including a shoe salesman, a car salesman, an investment banker, a car salesman again and ultimately working in the finance department for car dealerships in San Antonio.
Fred enjoyed time spent with family, watching football and going to the movies.
Fred is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sylvia Cerda Canales of San Antonio; son Anthony (Kathryn) Alardin of Fort Worth, Texas; daughters Lisa (Gary) Whitesides, of Rocklin, California, and Kelli Martindill of Little Rock, Arkansas; his grandchildren, Alex & Alexis Whitesides, and Lauren Roberts; as well a great-children Eric McEwen and Parker Hall. Fred is also survived by a blended family including step-son Chris (Sandra) Cerda, of San Antonio, Texas; as well as step-grandson Christian Cerda.
Fred is survived by sister Irma Alardin San Miguel and a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews who knew him as "Tio Lico". He was preceded in death by a brother Leopoldo (Polo) Alardin, and sisters Clara Alardin Mendoza, Alicia Alardin Blake, Maria Dora Valle, Maria Luisa "Mary" Alardin Jensen, Ana Maria Alardin, and Elvira Alardin Lozano. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 17th from 6-9PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Funeral Services will be on Monday March 18th at 12PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North with interment following at Mission Burial Park North.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2019