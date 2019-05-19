|
|
January 18, 1941 - May 14, 2019
Federico Canales Perez, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 78. He was born in Freer, Texas on January 18, 1941. He is reunited in heaven with his parents Vicente and Exiquia Perez; son Monico Perez; siblings Conrada Perez, Elvira Perez, Diamantina Gutierrez, Maria Luisa Cruz; and best friend Scott Dombrowski. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 53 years Guadalupe G. Perez; children Raquel Martinez (Martin), Anna Lisa P. Robredo (Heriberto), Laura Mellisa Perez, Federico Rolando Perez; 15 grand children; 21 great-grand children; sister Berta Schwedt, as well as extended family members. He will live forever in the hearts of his family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4:00 - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 9:15 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on May 19, 2019