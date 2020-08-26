With profound sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Federico "Kiko" Villarreal on Sunday, August 9, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. Kiko was born in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico on August 29, 1936. In 1952 he graduated from Bernardino del Raso in Nuevo Laredo. He married Josefina (Josephine) Torres in September of 1956 and enjoyed 63 years of marriage, laughter and holding hands. Kiko was always passionate about spending time with family and loved the many vacations and cruises with his children and grandchildren. He was always asking for and bragged about his beautiful grandchildren. All his life he thoroughly enjoyed the continued family tradition of hunting in Mexico, South Texas, and Colorado. He loved the outdoors including fresh and saltwater fishing all over Texas. Kiko suffered great loss in 1992 with the passing of his daughter, Norma Jean. He and his wife then raised her only son, Ryan, until his death in 2018. Kiko's sons fondly remember his cheerful "Hello, my son, how are you?" as he answered the phone and how he always ended each call with "I love you."

In 1970 Kiko joined the plumbers Union Local 68 in Houston, Texas, acquired his masters license in 1984 and eventually worked at and retired from the Pasadena School District Maintenance Department in 2005.

Kiko is preceded in death by his parents, Federico Montemayor Villarreal and Lucrecia Garza Villarreal, his sister San Juanita Bertha, brothers Mario and Robert, and his beloved daughter and grandson, Norma Jean and Ryan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Josefina Torres Villarreal, children- Fred Jr. and wife Shelley (grandchildren Fredrick, Corey, Gabriella & Victoria) son Mark and fiancé Jennifer (grandchildren Sky, Summer, Morgan, Heather, Brooke & Mason), brother Ruben, sisters Alicia, Norma, Elva, Marta and Juanita, & all of San Antonio and Houston.

Funeral services will be private due to covid restrictions.

In lieu of flowers the family is accepting and deeply appreciate donations for the continued private care of Josephine Villarreal. Donations can be sent by Zelle to Josephinetvilla@outlook.com. Checks can be made out and mailed to Josephine Villarreal, 2013 Stapleton Drive, Friendswood, Texas 77546.

