|
|
May 15, 1979 - July 19, 2019
Feliciano Ayala Jr., an avid fisherman and family man entered God's loving arms on Thursday, July 19, 2019 at the age of 40. He was born on May 15, 1979 in San Antonio, Texas to Feliciano Ayala, Sr. and Mary Lou Libby and was the youngest of six children.
Jr is survived by his loving parents, Mary Lou Libby and Feliciano Ayala Sr.; his wife, Elizabeth; his loving children, his world, Shania, Gianni, Cheyenne, Gavin, Izabella F. and Feliciano III; his loving sisters, Genevieve Mata, Leticia Guerrero (Ricardo), Guadalupe Ayala (Eliot), Dolores Ayala, and Delicia Ayala (Joe); numerous nieces and nephews and many extended family and friends.
His family will be receiving visitors at Heritage Oaks Mortuary on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm. A procession will depart the funeral home on Wednesday, July 24 at 9:15am for Mass to be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Elmendorf. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery.
For personal condolences, please visit www.heritage oaksmortuary.com
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019