June 9, 1925 - July 3, 2019
Feliciano C. Rodriguez went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the age of 94. Born June 9, 1925 to Candido and Jesusa Rodriguez in Del Rio, Texas. After serving his country in the US Navy, he received an honorable discharge in 1946. He then married his wife Janie and was employed as an automotive electrician most of his life until he retired from Ford in 1988. He was a loving husband, son, brother, father, grandfather and uncle. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Theodore "Lolo", sisters, Virginia Mendoza and Santa Hernandez. He is survived by his children Felix Jr. (Marcia), Linda Parker, Roy Rodriguez (Susan), Eddie Rodriguez, sister, Dolores Zepeda; 7 grandchildren, Diane Aguirre (Alex), Sandy Dayao (Raul), Joshua Brooks (Alyssa), Ryan Brooks ( Nicole), Brandon , Jarred and Aaron Rodriguez; 10 great-grandchildren , 14 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. He had a big heart and was loved by everyone through his generosity and kindness. We will miss him every day.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Alamo Funeral Home, 624 N. Alamo, San Antonio, Texas from 5:00p.m. to 9:00p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7:00p.m.. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:30a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1314 Fair Ave. San Antonio, Texas 78223 with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on July 20, 2019