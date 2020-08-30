1/1
FELICITA FLORES
1932 - 2020
Felicita Flores, 88, was called home by Our Heavenly Father and joined her loved ones on August 22, 2020.

She was born on May 18, 1932 to Remigio and Candelaria Aguilar in Austin, Texas. She married Pedro B. Flores and began a loving life journey in San Antonio, Texas that continued for over 50 years until his death in 2002. She was the matriarch of the family who welcomed all and loved unconditionally. A woman for love of crafts, gardening, and cooking will be missed tremendously.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Pedro B. Flores. She is survived by her brother Felipe Aguilar, sister-in-law Oralia Lopez, children: Pedro Flores Jr., Maria C. Tamayo & husband Margarito, Dora Aguilar & husband Daniel; 8 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held at Ortiz Funeral Home at 3 pm on Monday, August 31, with a Rosary Service to follow at 7 pm.

A Memorial Mass will take place at 10 am, Tuesday, September 1 at San Juan de los Lagos Church, with interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery #2.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Viewing
03:00 PM
Ortiz Mortuary
AUG
31
Rosary
07:00 PM
Ortiz Mortuary
SEP
1
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
San Juan de los Lagos Church
Funeral services provided by
Ortiz Mortuary
3114 Culebra
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-0987
