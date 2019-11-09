|
Felicitas K. Meyer, longtime Castle Hills resident, joined her beloved husband, Dr. Gerhard A. Meyer, upon her death.
She was born and raised in New York City by her mother, Felicitas Keel. In 1945, she earned her undergraduate degree from The Packer Collegiate Institute in Brooklyn, New York, and her BA degree from Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio. Upon graduation, she was an associate buyer for R. H. Macy's in New York from 1945-1949.
On a train ride, she met her future husband. They were married seven years later and moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where she worked as Student Director at Case Institute of Technology while supporting her husband through his fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic. They moved to San Antonio in 1954 where Dr. Meyer started his medical practice. They shared life for 65 years before his death in 2014.
While raising her two daughters, Felicitas found time to contribute greatly to the San Antonio fine arts and medical community. As a member of the founding Board of the San Antonio Performing Arts Association and serving for nine years on the Executive Board of the Symphony Women's Committee, she was instrumental in raising funds for the symphony. She also served as co-chair of the Opera Guild Tea Dance.
As a member of the Bexar County Medical Society Auxiliary, long time friendships ensued. She was also a Trustee of the Southwest Foundation Forum and founding member of the San Antonio Ronald McDonald House.
She was most proud of serving the City of Castle Hills for over 20 years on the Zoning Board, then as City Councilman, followed by the honor of serving as Mayor.
She is survived by her two daughters, Felice Zars (spouse Leif Zars) of San Antonio and Christa Hinckley of Dallas; four grandchildren: Leif Zars, II (spouse Brittany Zars), Tassie Zars Peña (spouse Matthew Peña), Spencer Hinckley, and Chris Hinckley & fiancée, Jeff Collier; and three great-grandchildren: Leif & Landry Zars and Luke Peña.
A memorial service is planned for November 16th at 1:00 at Adante Senior Living Facility, 2702 Cembalo Blvd. in San Antonio in the upstairs living room with the reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a .
The family wishes to thank the staff of Adante and special caregivers (her "sweeties"). Mother was blessed to have such loving and devoted ladies at her side during her final years.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with