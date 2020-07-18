1/2
FELISHA GIGI JIMENEZ
1980 - 2020
Felisha Gigi Jimenez, our loving daughter and sister, earned her wings to be with the Lord in heaven on Saturday June 27, 2020.

Felisha was born in San Antonio, TX on June 4, 1980. Felisha is survived by her parents Homero and Della Jimenez; her sister Evelyn Andazola (Peter); her brothers Homero Jimenez Jr. (Claudia Noriega), and Brian Jimenez (Jessica); nieces and nephews, Lily Jimenez, Corbin Jimenez, Madilyn Jimenez, and Brian V. Jimenez; along with numerous cousins and friends.

Felisha was a performer from birth. She was always ready to take the stage to entertain her family and friends. From the age of 3, she was a Flamenco and Folkorico dancer trained by the world famous Teresa Champion and Daniel Martinez. For over 30 years, Felisha performed at the Arneson River Theater on the San Antonio Riverwalk, in summer productions of Fiesta Flamenco as a child star with the Teresa Champion Dance Academy performing to music played by legendary guitarists El Curro Champion and George Champion, and later in Estrellas Del Rio with long time dancing partner Stephen Martinez as part of Daniel's Artistic Dance Company.

Felisha was a proud South San Bobcat. Part of the Class of 1998, she was a 4 year varsity cheerleader later becoming the Head Cheerleader, in the marching band, thespian club, National Honor Society, Student Council, Amnesty International, and many other groups and organizations in high school. She had friends in every circle in the school.

Felisha attended Boston University to study Manufacturing Engineering. While living in Boston, she became a diehard Red Sox fan. Felisha would always tell people that Fenway Park was in her backyard and the famous Citgo sign was her North Star. An avid sports fan, she attended many baseball, basketball, football and soccer games all around the country including the NBA Finals, World Series, and Super Bowl.

Always with a smile, Felisha was willing to help everyone and anyone that came into her life. She will be missed by everyone who met her.

A limited in-person Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 5:00pm-9:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, with interment to follow at San Jose Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
JUL
19
Rosary
07:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
JUL
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
