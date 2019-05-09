|
|
May 19, 1939 - May 6, 2019
Felix Medel Martinez Jr., born on May 19, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas and went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2019 at the age of 79. He was preceded in death by his son: Felix Martinez III. He is survived by his wife: Angelita Martinez; son: Jose Ruiz; daughters: Belinda Rendon (Bobby); Marisella Martinez (Vincent) and Margaret Lopez; sisters: Lydia Martinez and Elena Urrabas, and 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Felix traveled in Mexico and South Texas while employed at American Products where he was a top Salesman for over 30 years. His joy were his grandchildren, especially going to school for Adrianna every day and eating at their favorite spots. Felix never met a stranger and had an infinite smile for everyone! His favorite restaurant La Margarita and he enjoyed meeting his friends at the Mariachi Bar. He loved hunting & fishing in Montana and loved playing golf with his brother Robert Martinez and nephew Jeff Coureton.
WHILE ALIVE HE LIVED.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30am at Delgado Funeral Home (2200 W. Martins St., San Antonio, Texas, 78207) with Funeral Service at 1:00pm. Services will conclude after Funeral Service.
Published in Express-News on May 9, 2019