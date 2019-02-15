Home

Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-7770
Felix Hernandez
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church
1605 Thousand Oaks
Interment
Following Services
Holy Cross Cemetery
17501 Nacogdoches Road.
Felix Hernandez
Felix O. Hernandez


1936 - 2019
November 20, 1936 - February 12, 2019
Felix O. Hernandez, 82, went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2019. He was born in Hondo, Texas on November 20, 1936 to Esteban and Maria del Refugio Hernandez.
Felix is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elba; children, Steven Hernandez (Linda) and Patricia Hernandez; siblings, Tereso Hernandez, Lupe Hernandez, Margaret Apaez, Estella Arteaga, Andres Hernandez, and Steve Hernandez.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mary Hernandez, Juan Hernandez, Antonio Hernandez, Guillermo Hernandez, and Pete Hernandez.

Felix lived a life of God, Family, and Service throughout his whole life. He retired after 36 years as a Supervisor at the Post Office and served for 33 years as a Reservist in the National Guard before he was Honorably discharged.

Felix was a life time member and served as a 3rd Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus, originated in Council 4786 and moved to Council 7613 at St. Mark's the Evangelist Catholic Church. He was an active member in the Postal Lions Club and the Patronato's.
The family will be receiving guests from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Sunset North Funeral Home, 910 North Loop 1604 East on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

A rosary will be recited that same evening at 7:00 p.m.

A procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 for a 10:00 a.m. Mass at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1605 Thousand Oaks.

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Road.

For online condolences please visit www. sunsetnorthfuneralhome.com
Published in Express-News on Feb. 15, 2019
