November 20, 1927 - February 27, 2019
Feliz Gevara Ramirez passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
She was born on November 20, 1927 in Sugarland, Texas. Feliz started working at the early age of 14.
Her passion to work and provide for her loved ones lead her to meet her future husband Magdaleno "Leno" Ramirez at Kelly Air Force Base.
They were together for 64 years and married for 60. Feliz was the family matriarch. She loved to crochet and play Bingo and travel with her beloved Leno. She was an excellent cook and loved preparing meals for her family. Feliz was also a talented artist, but very rarely displayed this talent, some of her children and grand children inherited this talent. Everyone that knew Feliz will mourn her loss, but all agree that their lives are blessed having known her.
Feliz is reunited in heaven with her husband Leno, parents Santos Gevara and Maria Enriquez, sons Manuel Maldonado and Gilbert Maldonado, daughters Angelita I and Angelita II and grandson James.
Feliz is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her children, Helen (Manuel) Mateo, Joe Maldonado and Anita Ramirez, sister Celia Lara, loving cousins Olivia Gonzalez and Rachel Silva, compadres Yoli and Don, grandchildren Manuel (Deborah), Helen (Gerardo), Rosario (Anthony), Seferino (Sai), Richard (Nichole), Eric (Alicia), Gilbert, Jr. (Mercy), David (Lisa), Michael (Marianna), Jennifer, Moses (Jazmine), great grandchildren Danielle, Acacia, Holly, Ashlea, Rudy, Timothy, Seferino, Jr., Antonio, Manuel, Maverick, Gilbert III, Joel, Alex, Jade, James, Israel, Demetrius, Peter, Josue, Logan, great great granddaughter Divinity, great great grandson Bryson, numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and her beloved dog 'Bug'.
Because of their respect and support for law enforcement, the family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to:
The 100 Club of San Antonio, PO Box 6741, San Antonio, TX 78209 (210)340-0100, www.100ClubSA.ORG.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 3pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A formal procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30am on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 for a 10am Funeral Mass at St. Jude Catholic Church with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019