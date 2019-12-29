|
Fernando F. Delgado, 70, was called to service by the Lord on December 26, 2019.
Fernando was born in Laredo, TX on May 25, 1949 to Nasario & Josefina Delgado. Fernando retired as a U.S. Supervisory Border Patrol Agent/FBI J.T.T.F after 27 years of service & after retirement he enjoyed instructing at FLETC. He will be missed by his wife of 51 years, Alicia Pacheco Delgado, son Fernando Delgado II, daughter Felicia Delgado. Fernando is preceded in death by his parents & brothers (Humberto & Herman).
Visitation: January 1, 2020 Castillo Mission Funeral Home 3:00-9:00 PM, Rosary 7:00 PM.
Funeral Mass: January 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando III.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019