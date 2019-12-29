Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church
Interment
Following Services
San Fernando III
Fernando F. Delgado


1949 - 2019
Fernando F. Delgado, 70, was called to service by the Lord on December 26, 2019.

Fernando was born in Laredo, TX on May 25, 1949 to Nasario & Josefina Delgado. Fernando retired as a U.S. Supervisory Border Patrol Agent/FBI J.T.T.F after 27 years of service & after retirement he enjoyed instructing at FLETC. He will be missed by his wife of 51 years, Alicia Pacheco Delgado, son Fernando Delgado II, daughter Felicia Delgado. Fernando is preceded in death by his parents & brothers (Humberto & Herman).

Visitation: January 1, 2020 Castillo Mission Funeral Home 3:00-9:00 PM, Rosary 7:00 PM.

Funeral Mass: January 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando III.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 29, 2019
