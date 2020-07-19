1/1
FERNANDO HERRERA
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FERNANDO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Fernando Herrera went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2020, at the age of 65. He was born on April 12, 1955 in San Antonio, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Maria Herrera; sister, Teresa Stout, and brother, Manuel Herrera, Jr. Fernando is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Irene O. Herrera; children, Christina E. Herrera and Fernando Herrera, Jr.; 1 granddaughter, Sofia Rose Sierra; siblings, Dora Gray, Ruben Herrera, Manuel Herrera and Ramiro Herrera, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. Fernando retired from Frito Lay after 37 years. He enjoyed being home with his family, watching car shows and sports. He was always known to make everybody laugh. Fernando will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral service and Rosary will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved