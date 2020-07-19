Fernando Herrera went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2020, at the age of 65. He was born on April 12, 1955 in San Antonio, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Maria Herrera; sister, Teresa Stout, and brother, Manuel Herrera, Jr. Fernando is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Irene O. Herrera; children, Christina E. Herrera and Fernando Herrera, Jr.; 1 granddaughter, Sofia Rose Sierra; siblings, Dora Gray, Ruben Herrera, Manuel Herrera and Ramiro Herrera, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. Fernando retired from Frito Lay after 37 years. He enjoyed being home with his family, watching car shows and sports. He was always known to make everybody laugh. Fernando will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral service and Rosary will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.