Fernando Ruiz entered into Heaven on January 9, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born to Arturo Ruiz and Juanita Fuentes in San Antonio on June 25, 1938. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings Maria Concepcion Blanco-Cerda, Carlos Ruiz, Esther R. Guzman and Juventina Lochridge. He is survived by his daughter Frances CR Naval & husband Michael, grandson Brandon P. Arriaga and son Gabriel Tovar.
Fernando worked as a civil servant at Kelly and Lackland AFB. Afterwards, Fernando went on to work for HEB, where he retired from in 2009. During his time at HEB, he also worked at Whataburger, and Girling Health. Fernando loved watching Jeopardy, The Price is Right (which he attended when they visited San Antonio), collecting coins and playing the lottery. Fernando loved his time spent at HEB, even after retirement, he looked forward to grocery shopping every Tuesday to visit his friends, especially at stores #9 and #36.
His HEB partners played a huge role in uplifting his spirits with their positive vibes and caring hearts. Fernando's playful and loving nature will be missed by his family and friends.
A Mass will be held in Fernando's honor on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9:00am at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. For full obituary and personal condolences, please visit www.olingermortuaryservice.com
Published in Express-News on Jan. 17, 2020