Fernando Salazar was called home to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the blessed age of 75. He was born on October 2, 1945 in San Antonio, TX to Luis and Paula Salazar.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was proud to served his country. He is reunited in heaven with his parents; sister Rosa Revuelta. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his sons Michael Salazar, Eric Salazar; grandchildren Adrian Salazar, Matthew Salazar; mother of his children Yolanda Salazar; brother Luis Gonzalez, as well as extended family members and friends. He will live forever in the hearts and spirits of his family and friends.

SERVICES:Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 8:30 AM.

Interment to follow at Ft. Sam

Houston National Cemetery

with Military Honors.