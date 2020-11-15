1/1
FERNANDO SALAZAR
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FERNANDO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Fernando Salazar was called home to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the blessed age of 75. He was born on October 2, 1945 in San Antonio, TX to Luis and Paula Salazar.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy and was proud to served his country. He is reunited in heaven with his parents; sister Rosa Revuelta. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his sons Michael Salazar, Eric Salazar; grandchildren Adrian Salazar, Matthew Salazar; mother of his children Yolanda Salazar; brother Luis Gonzalez, as well as extended family members and friends. He will live forever in the hearts and spirits of his family and friends.

SERVICES:Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 8:30 AM.

Interment to follow at Ft. Sam

Houston National Cemetery

with Military Honors.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
03:00 - 07:30 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Service
08:30 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castillo Mission Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved