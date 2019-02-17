San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Fernando Valdes


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fernando Valdes Obituary
February 12, 1927 - February 9, 2019
Fernando Valdes, a native San Antonian, served in the U.S. Navy in WWII and participated in nine major naval engagements abroad the heavy cruiser U.S.S. Portland. After the war he attended St. Mary's University, graduating in 1950 with a Bachelors degree in literature. Returning to the Navy as an ensign he served in various billets, including command ashore and afloat until his retirement as a lieutenant commander. He established the first ever NJROTC program at Antonian College Preparatory School, later transferring the unit to Marshall High School. His second career was in education, teaching language arts in public and private schools. His main hobbies were writing and gourmet cooking. He is survived by his sons, James, Rey and Michael; grandsons, Charles, Nicolas, Lucas, Ronald and Jeffrey; and a granddaughter, Leah. He is predeceased by wife, Barbara; and daughter, Cynthia.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE
WEDNESDAY
APRIL 24, 2019
FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of San Antonio.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019
