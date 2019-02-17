February 12, 1927 - February 9, 2019

Fernando Valdes, a native San Antonian, served in the U.S. Navy in WWII and participated in nine major naval engagements abroad the heavy cruiser U.S.S. Portland. After the war he attended St. Mary's University, graduating in 1950 with a Bachelors degree in literature. Returning to the Navy as an ensign he served in various billets, including command ashore and afloat until his retirement as a lieutenant commander. He established the first ever NJROTC program at Antonian College Preparatory School, later transferring the unit to Marshall High School. His second career was in education, teaching language arts in public and private schools. His main hobbies were writing and gourmet cooking. He is survived by his sons, James, Rey and Michael; grandsons, Charles, Nicolas, Lucas, Ronald and Jeffrey; and a granddaughter, Leah. He is predeceased by wife, Barbara; and daughter, Cynthia.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE

WEDNESDAY

APRIL 24, 2019

FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of San Antonio.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary