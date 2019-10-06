|
Fidel Gilbert Gomez, born April 24, 1931, entered eternal peace on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cecilia G. Gomez; his parents; and 6 siblings. A U.S. Marine, he was recognized for valiant service, in the Korean Conflict and awarded a Purple Heart, for injuries sustained at the Chosin Reservoir, while assigned to the First Marine Division, Fox 2/7. Fidel formed lifelong bonds with his brothers of Fox 2/7, avidly attending reunions across the country, honoring this unit's history of distinguished service. He is survived by his children; Anna, Linda, Diana and Gilbert; sisters, Inocencia, Juanita, Maria, Martha and Patricia; grandchildren: Mark, Jason, Sandra, Jennifer, Catherine, Natalie, Jerome, Naomi, Justin, Benjamin, Dominic, Leah; and by ten great grandchildren. We extend our gratitude to the staff of Vitas Palliative Care.
Visitation will begin on Monday, Oct 7, at 6:00pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at the Angelus Chapel. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, October 8, at 12:30pm at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Catholic High School scholarship fund. Semper Fi
Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2019