Fidel M. Mendoza was born November 9, 1925 in San Antonio, Texas and went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2020. Fidel served in WWll and worked as a printer for Artes Graphics, Schneider Printing CO., Quadrangle Press. He was an avid golfer and played with the weekenders.

Fidel is preceded in death by his wife, Carrie B. Mendoza; grandson, Bobby Cantrel; siblings, Carmen "Mela" Mendoza Ruiz, Raquel "Rachel" Mendoza Garcia. He is survived by his children, Fidel B. Mendoza (Mary), Danny B. Mendoza, Larry B. Mendoza (Charlotte), Roland B. Mendoza (Isabel), Patsy C. Young, Carolyn "Mimi" Villarreal, Jerry B. Mendoza, Annette Mendoza; 15 Grandchildren; 13 Great grandchildren; siblings, Linda Mendoza Smith, Raul Mendoza Sr., and Emma "Mita" Mendoza Tripp (Buddy) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Fidel was loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:30pm at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. (25 people limit)

Services entrusted to M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home.