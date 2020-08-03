1/1
FIDEL M. MENDOZA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FIDEL M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Fidel M. Mendoza was born November 9, 1925 in San Antonio, Texas and went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2020. Fidel served in WWll and worked as a printer for Artes Graphics, Schneider Printing CO., Quadrangle Press. He was an avid golfer and played with the weekenders.

Fidel is preceded in death by his wife, Carrie B. Mendoza; grandson, Bobby Cantrel; siblings, Carmen "Mela" Mendoza Ruiz, Raquel "Rachel" Mendoza Garcia. He is survived by his children, Fidel B. Mendoza (Mary), Danny B. Mendoza, Larry B. Mendoza (Charlotte), Roland B. Mendoza (Isabel), Patsy C. Young, Carolyn "Mimi" Villarreal, Jerry B. Mendoza, Annette Mendoza; 15 Grandchildren; 13 Great grandchildren; siblings, Linda Mendoza Smith, Raul Mendoza Sr., and Emma "Mita" Mendoza Tripp (Buddy) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Fidel was loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1:30pm at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. (25 people limit)

Services entrusted to M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home
511 Guadalupe Street
San Antonio, TX 78207
(210) 226-6111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved