Our father, Fidel Perez Garcia, born in Cloete, Coahuila, Mexico on April 24, 1939 passed to greater life on September 9, 2020 and has joined our beloved mother, Sylvia L. Garcia, in eternal life.

Our Father was a kind, strong, loving, hardworking family man. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, neighbor and friend. He was a masterful skilled masonry/bricklayer for over 40 years.

His work can be seen throughout our great city, State and country. Next time you visit the barracks at the Alamo, hemisphere park, the Fairmount hotel, the San Antonio Light building and Our Lady of the Lake University know that his hands laid many of those stones/bricks and remember him.

Our father is survived by his children, Jesse Garcia, Oscar Garcia, Edward Garcia and Juan Carlos Garcia; his grandchildren, Jessica, Stephanie, Alyssa, Crystal, Mia, Jackson and Jacinta; his great-grandchildren, Joshua, Ryann Olivia and Eliana Josephine; his brother Humberto and his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family who loved him.

Visitation will be held from 4pm to 9pm on September 23 at Del Angel Trevino, 226 Cupples Rd.

A Procession will depart from the funeral home on Thursday, September 24 at 9:30am for a 10am Mass at St. Agnes Catholic Church – 804 Ruiz St. 78207.

The Burial at San Fernando Cemetery II – 746 Castroville Rd. 78237 – will follow at the conclusion of the service.