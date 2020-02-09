|
|
Fidela Rincon Castillo was born April 24, 1933 and went be with her Lord and Savior on January 31, 2020. Fidela was born in Dilley, Texas to Marcos Rincon and Vicenta Dominguez Rincon. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers and sisters, Ignacio Rincon, Frank Rincon, and Marcos Rincon, Aurora Ramirez, Ejinia Martinez, and Lupe Rincon (Kika) and her wonderful companion of many years, Jose P. Rodriguez.
She is survived by her daughter, Veronica J. Castillo (Dale Marker), grandsons, Tom C. Perez (Tanya), Cris C. Perez (Ashley), granddaughter, Candice Perez, sisters, Zulema Mancha and Isabel Diaz, brother Raymundo Rincon (Rosa), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Fidela will forever be remembered for her humor, her ability to speak her mind, her funny stories, and her never-ending orange lipstick. Many thanks to everyone who took time to visit her, call her and most importantly prayed for her.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020