Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Fing Lew Young Obituary
1925 - 2019
Fing Lew Young, who with her husband owned Wah Young Grocery Market, Food Budget and Tom's Liquors, died surrounded by her family on February 23. She was 93.

Born in San Antonio, she was the daughter of Moon Fong and Shee Wong Lew. Her father was a "Pershing Chinese" immigrant who came to the United States via Mexico in 1917 after assisting an army expedition led by General John Pershing.

In 1944, she married Thomas Woo Young and played a key role in the couple's three businesses. While rearing their family, she stressed the importance of honesty, generosity, education and hard work.

She was preceded in death by her husband and brothers Jeffrey, Joe, Quon and George.

She is survived by her children, Lettie, Douglas (Veronica Burris), Janet, Rosalind (Gary Watson), Emily (Preston Lerner), Lisa (Matt Assiff) and Howard (Fong) Woo; her grand children, Charlie, Anne and Donna; and her great grandchildren, Kyle, Jordan and Madelyn. Other survivors include her sister, Fing H. (K.M.) Ng; her brother Ken (Emma) Lew; her sisters- in-law, Lynn Lew and Elsie Lew; and several nieces and nephews.

Her family thanks Veronda Patterson, Janie Closna and Virginia Gutierrez for their attentive companionship and Dr. Paul Garcia for his professional care.

Friends and family members are invited to a visitation from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South, 1700 Southeast Military Drive. The funeral and interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the () and Morningside Ministries Senior Living Communities (mmliving.org).
Published in Express-News on Mar. 6, 2019
