Flavio Diaz, 95, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020. He was born in Del Rio, Texas to Isaias and Paula Andrade (birth parents), and Severiano and Julia Diaz on June 5, 1925.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother Ignacio; his loving wife: Victoria, children: Hector, Mary Ann and baby Diaz.

He is survived by his children: Yolanda (Arnoldo), Gilbert (Nomi), Robert (Juanita), Hilda, Richard (Alicia), Ruben, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and his loyal companion: Baby.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the visitation for Flavio at Roy Akers Funeral Home – 515 North Main Ave. 78205 – will be limited to only 40 people in the building at a time. There will be a public visitation period on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM for brief visits with the family.

A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 pm in accordance with the limitations. If the building is at its capacity, you will be asked to wait in your vehicle until a space opens. Face coverings are required to be worn at all times. On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, the Funeral Procession will depart at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Funeral Service at Primera Iglesia del Nazareno. A private Interment will take place at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.