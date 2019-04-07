|
|
April 1, 1918 - March 23, 2019
Flora Costa Cuevas was born to Jesuina Brandon and Jose de Costa on April 1, 1918 in Lihue, Kauai Territory of Hawaii and passed away on March 23, 2019. She lived a remarkable life and was dearly loved by all who knew her. She spent her early life in Honolulu and after graduating McKinley High School enrolled in Queen's Hospital Nursing School. She loved the course work but hated the floor duty so she made the decision that nursing was not her cup of tea. For the next few years she worked as a governess on the Island of Molokai and after two years of enduring the isolation on a pineapple plantation, she left Molokai and headed back home to Honolulu and a job at Hickman Field. She met Henry Cuevas, soon after, on a blind date. On November 9, 1940 they married and established their first home on Hickam Field. Their first child, Thayne Henry was born on December 4, 1941 three days before the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Soon after, Henry was sent to Midway and two years later Flora traveled from Honolulu on a Dutch ship from Australia to join Henry who was now stationed in Springfield, Massachusetts. Thus, began their military life and numerable adventures before finally making a home in San Antonio, Texas.
Flora will be remembered for her love of the Lord, her kindness, her storytelling, her hula dancing and her love for her family and friends. She was a model of courage and grace stemming from her deep faith in God. She never ended her day without reading her Bible which also became her journal for recording events in her daily life. She was as genuine, true and sincere as they come. She lived her life traveling the righteous path always sharing the love of the Lord with everyone. All were blessed to have known her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 62 years, Henry Cuevas; her three siblings, Marie, Hilda and Malcom; and her son, Thayne. She is survived by her two daughters, Cynthia Riggs and her husband Jerry, Mavoureen Hutchins and her husband Rich; daughter-in-law, Betty Cuevas; 7 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
FRIDAY, APRIL 12, 2019
10:00 A.M.
NORTHSIDE CHURCH OF CHRIST
19818 US-281, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78258
Bruce Utley will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northside Church of Christ, Children's Ministry.
