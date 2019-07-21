San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
FRANKLIN PARK SONTERRA CHAPEL
Flora E. Damon


1930 - 2019
Flora E. Damon Obituary
July 30, 1930 - June 15, 2019
Flora Damon, 88, peacefully left this life with her loving family at her bedside. Born in Arkadelphia, the sixth of Lillian and John Bledsoe's eight children, Flora grew up in Houston. She married her high school sweetheart, James A. Damon, during his senior year at Texas A&M. She served by his side during his 30 year Army career, which took them all over the U.S. as well as assignments in Japan, England, and Germany. All challenges were enthusiastically welcomed as "big adventures". She was an avid volunteer in her military and civilian communities, as well as leading her children's Scouting activities. In 1978, they settled in San Antonio where she had a career as National Manager for Westat Research.
Flora is predeceased by her devoted husband of 63 years, Jim, and their beloved youngest son, Jeff, as well as her four sisters and three brothers. She is survived by children Michael (Chae Son), Nanette (John Gordon), Christopher, Steven (Susan), Casey, Jeff's widow Amy, ten grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

REMEMBRANCE SERVICE
10 AM SATURDAY,
JULY 27TH
FRANKLIN PARK SONTERRA CHAPEL

