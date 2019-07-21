July 30, 1930 - June 15, 2019

Flora Damon, 88, peacefully left this life with her loving family at her bedside. Born in Arkadelphia, the sixth of Lillian and John Bledsoe's eight children, Flora grew up in Houston. She married her high school sweetheart, James A. Damon, during his senior year at Texas A&M. She served by his side during his 30 year Army career, which took them all over the U.S. as well as assignments in Japan, England, and Germany. All challenges were enthusiastically welcomed as "big adventures". She was an avid volunteer in her military and civilian communities, as well as leading her children's Scouting activities. In 1978, they settled in San Antonio where she had a career as National Manager for Westat Research.

Flora is predeceased by her devoted husband of 63 years, Jim, and their beloved youngest son, Jeff, as well as her four sisters and three brothers. She is survived by children Michael (Chae Son), Nanette (John Gordon), Christopher, Steven (Susan), Casey, Jeff's widow Amy, ten grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.



REMEMBRANCE SERVICE

10 AM SATURDAY,

JULY 27TH

FRANKLIN PARK SONTERRA CHAPEL



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019