Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Santellan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence De La Rosa Santellan


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence De La Rosa Santellan Obituary
September 11, 1933 - July 29, 2019
Florence De La Rosa Santellan was called to the Father's House on July 29, 2019, the age of 85. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on September 11, 1933. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nicolas Santellan Jr.; son, Rudy Santellan; father, Fidel De La Rosa Sr. and mother, Demetria De La Rosa.
She is loved and will be greatly missed by her children, Sylvia Tijerina and husband, Felix, Roy Santellan and wife, Olga, Alfred Santellan and wife, Iris, Janet Ramon and husband, John, Christine Guarnero and husband, Ermilo III and James De La Rosa and wife, Areyda; 15 grandchildren; 24 great- grandchildren; 3 great great- grandchildren; and extended loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. A Funeral Procession will depart the Funeral Home at 11a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, for an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now