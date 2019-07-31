|
September 11, 1933 - July 29, 2019
Florence De La Rosa Santellan was called to the Father's House on July 29, 2019, the age of 85. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on September 11, 1933. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nicolas Santellan Jr.; son, Rudy Santellan; father, Fidel De La Rosa Sr. and mother, Demetria De La Rosa.
She is loved and will be greatly missed by her children, Sylvia Tijerina and husband, Felix, Roy Santellan and wife, Olga, Alfred Santellan and wife, Iris, Janet Ramon and husband, John, Christine Guarnero and husband, Ermilo III and James De La Rosa and wife, Areyda; 15 grandchildren; 24 great- grandchildren; 3 great great- grandchildren; and extended loving family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. A Funeral Procession will depart the Funeral Home at 11a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, for an 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Timothy Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
Published in Express-News on July 31, 2019