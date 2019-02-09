|
April 26, 1934 - February 2, 2019
Florence Harriett Calhoun, age 84 passed away peacefully February 2, 2019. She was born on April 26, 1934 in San Antonio, Texas to Samuel and Florence Noble. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Michael, brothers; Samuel Albert Noble, Nathan "Sam" Noble, sisters; Lucille (Noble) Green, LaGloria Estelle (Noble) McCollough.
Florence was an avid "story" teller, and never gave the "Reader's Digest" version of any of her stories. She was a product of San Antonio Public Schools; Cuney Elementary, Douglas Junior High and a graduate of Phyllis Wheatley High School, class of 1950. She continued her education at St. Phillips Junior College and Our Lady of the Lake University, where she received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business with an emphasis in Accounting in 1980.
Florence began her career at San Antonio Savings Association (1964-1980) as a teller, then as a Branch Manager, and ultimately was the first black Officer of the Association. In 1980, she began a second career with the Texas State Comptroller's Office (1980-1996) as a Tax Auditor who specialized in franchise taxes. Finally, after retiring from the Comptroller's office, she worked at Grant Enterprise as a Tax Auditor and Office Manager until her death.
In addition to being an outstanding mother, grandmother, and great grandmother she was a loyal friend. Florence had a passion for the Dallas Cowboys, San Antonio Spurs, and Bingo. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her son James Calhoun II (Pam), Mauri Calhoun, grandchildren; Nicole Calhoun, Alexis Calhoun, Michael Calhoun, great granddaughters; Aaliyah, Leona, Aaniyah, and Fallon; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family & friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, February 10th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at Carter-Taylor-Williams Funeral Home, 601 N. Center St, San Antonio, TX 78202.
Funeral Service will be conducted at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church on Monday, February 11th at 1:00 pm. 1819 Nevada St., San Antonio, TX 78203
The Interment will be at Meadowlawn Cemetery immediately following the funeral. 5611 E. Houston, San Antonio, TX. 78220
Family and friends are invited to a reception at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church following Interment.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2019