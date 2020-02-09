|
|
Florence Ivey Schulenberg, aged 97, passed away on February 4, 2020 of natural causes. She was born in 1923 in San Antonio, Texas to Culia Celeste and Wales Patrick Dear. She was the youngest of five children, three sisters and a brother. Florence was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Donald, her sisters Ruth and Naomi and her brother Wales Patrick, her stepson Richard and her stepdaughter Helen, nephew Kenneth and niece Claudia. She is survived by her sister Enid, son Dale, nephews Sidney, David, Daniel and niece Donna, grandchildren Cathy, Colleen, Carolyn and Connie, Dale, David, Victoria, Patrick and Daniel, eight great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren with one on the way.
Florence was a devoted military wife who travelled domestically and overseas with her husband but often kept the fires burning at home. When he was away, she and Don wrote to each other almost daily and after his retirement, they enjoyed time together, road trips and gardening.
After Don's passing in 1991, Florence became quite active in Oasis, a retirement group, serving on their board and volunteering in their offices for 20 years. She was also very active within Oasis, attending classes and participating in domestic and international trips. One of her last trips just a few years ago was to New Mexico to take a ride in a hot air balloon.
She lived life to the full and she will be missed.
Private services will be held at Fort Sam Houston where she will be interred with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, please take a loved one to enjoy cheese enchiladas, a long-time
favorite.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020